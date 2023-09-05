Gwinnett property tax bills in the mail, due Oct. 15

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
23 minutes ago
Homeowners have received their Gwinnett property tax bills by mail. The bills are due Oct. 15. Taxpayers can view, print and pay their bills online with an e-check, credit card or debit card at www.GwinnettTaxCommissioner.com/Pay.

Payments made online with debit and credit cards incur added convenience fees. The debit card fee is $3.95 and the credit card and PayPal fee is 2.25 percent of the total paid.

Individuals who sold a home this year will still receive a tax bill, along with the buyer. Details: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettTaxHomeSale. Although mortgage companies have access to property tax information, owners are responsible for ensuring their taxes are paid on time.

Questions: 770-822-8800, or Tax@GwinnettCounty.com. Assistance is also available in person at the main property tax office, Gwinnett Justice Center, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Customers can reduce their wait in line by scheduling an appointment at www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettPropertyTaxes. To schedule, click “Property Tax Office, Make an Appointment.”

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
