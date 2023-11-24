BreakingNews
Hamas frees first batch of hostages under temporary cease-fire, including 13 Israelis

Gwinnett police hosting local hiring event

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department is hoping a $5,100 hiring incentive and a $2,000 relocation incentive to move to Gwinnett will interest potential law enforcement officers. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend a hiring event 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center, 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.

Those applying for the police officer positions are asked to register and schedule an appointment in advance at www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettPoliceDec2.

Phase I of this process consists of an orientation, physical agility test, oral interview, psychological exam and initial background check. Conditional job offers will be made for those who qualify. Phase II of the hiring process takes place later with the entire application process averaging about 90 days for completion.

GCPD offers all officers a 4% annual raise and a 5% shift differential for night watch uniform patrol officers. Educational incentives of 3% for a 2-year college degree and a 6% incentive for a 4-year college degree are awarded to those who qualify.

Those who receive their final job offer will be offered immediate employment regardless of the start date of the next police academy.

Questions: Investigator Valle at 770.513.5513 or pdrecruiter@gwinnettcounty.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top