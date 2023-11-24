Gwinnett police hosting local hiring event

The Gwinnett County Police Department is hoping a $5,100 hiring incentive and a $2,000 relocation incentive to move to Gwinnett will interest potential law enforcement officers. Interested applicants are encouraged to attend a hiring event 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center, 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville.

Those applying for the police officer positions are asked to register and schedule an appointment in advance at www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettPoliceDec2.

Phase I of this process consists of an orientation, physical agility test, oral interview, psychological exam and initial background check. Conditional job offers will be made for those who qualify. Phase II of the hiring process takes place later with the entire application process averaging about 90 days for completion.