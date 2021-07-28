ajc logo
X

Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

Gwinnett County

Buffalo Grill, 860 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville. 100/A

Costa Del Sol, 5265 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 80/B

Los Maracuchos Food, 1948 Day Drive, Duluth. 91/A

Pho Dai Nam Vietnamese Kitchen, 5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 88/B

Shane’s Rib Shack, 1911 Grayson Highway, Grayson. 80/B

In Other News
1
Gwinnett Place CID to officially observe Juneteenth as a holiday
2
New pedestrian warning signal installed near 440 Level Creek Road in...
3
The Brunswick in Norcross donating sign to capture 150th year
4
Lawrenceville approves Sunday voting during advance voting period
5
Lawrenceville’s Bob Clark won’t seek reelection
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top