Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores

Gwinnett County
Buffalo Grill, 860 Duluth Highway, Lawrenceville. 100/A
Costa Del Sol, 5265 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 80/B
Los Maracuchos Food, 1948 Day Drive, Duluth. 91/A
Pho Dai Nam Vietnamese Kitchen, 5495 Jimmy Carter Blvd., Norcross. 88/B
Shane’s Rib Shack, 1911 Grayson Highway, Grayson. 80/B
