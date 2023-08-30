Georgia Gwinnett College seeking volunteers for exercise program

The Department of Exercise Science and Physical Education at Georgia Gwinnett College is seeking volunteers to participate in a 10-week exercise program.

Volunteers will have a pre-training and post-training fitness assessment that includes blood pressure, body composition, cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, balance and flexibility. Participants will then undergo a 10-week personalized fitness training program two days per week. Each session will last approximately one hour.

Volunteers must be healthy adults with no major health conditions and be available Mondays and Wednesdays 5-6 p.m. beginning Sept. 6 through Nov. 16.

Information: exscpracticum@ggc.edu.