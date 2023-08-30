Exclusive
AJC poll: Republican voters believe Georgia 2020 election fraud claims

Georgia Gwinnett College seeking volunteers for exercise program

Credit: GGC PR COMMUNICATIONS ROD REILLY

Credit: GGC PR COMMUNICATIONS ROD REILLY

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago
X

The Department of Exercise Science and Physical Education at Georgia Gwinnett College is seeking volunteers to participate in a 10-week exercise program.

Volunteers will have a pre-training and post-training fitness assessment that includes blood pressure, body composition, cardiovascular fitness, muscular strength, balance and flexibility. Participants will then undergo a 10-week personalized fitness training program two days per week. Each session will last approximately one hour.

Volunteers must be healthy adults with no major health conditions and be available Mondays and Wednesdays 5-6 p.m. beginning Sept. 6 through Nov. 16.

Information: exscpracticum@ggc.edu.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: National Centers for Environmental Information

TRACKING IDALIA
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida as Category 31h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATED: Idalia prompts flight cancellations, including some in Atlanta
58m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Georgia in state of emergency as Hurricane Idalia nears
17h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
4h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Big parking changes coming to the Atlanta airport. What that’ll mean
4h ago

University System of Georgia bars diversity statements in hiring
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Siemens adding 5G charging stations at Peachtree Corners Curiosity Lab
53m ago
Duluth upgrading Red Clay Theatre sound system
20h ago
Gwinnett County DA Office hosting academy for county residents
Featured

Credit: AP

Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
How to follow Hurricane Idalia updates for Georgia from the AJC
11h ago
FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top