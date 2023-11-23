Decorate your tree with a Snellville ornament

As Snellville continues to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the city is offering centennial-themed gifts for holiday purchase.

The Snellville Centennial Store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 2342 Oak Road.

Among the items for sale are a baseball cap ($15), commemorative coin ($10), t-shirts ($10, $12), beverage tumbler ($20) and Christmas ornament ($10). Each item features the city’s centennial logo with an image of city hall. One percent of each tumbler sale goes to the Wounded Warrior Project.