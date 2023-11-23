Decorate your tree with a Snellville ornament

As Snellville continues to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, the city is offering centennial-themed gifts for holiday purchase.
The Snellville Centennial Store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at City Hall, 2342 Oak Road.
Among the items for sale are a baseball cap ($15), commemorative coin ($10), t-shirts ($10, $12), beverage tumbler ($20) and Christmas ornament ($10). Each item features the city’s centennial logo with an image of city hall. One percent of each tumbler sale goes to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Learn about the city’s history at www.snellville.org/about-snellville/history.
