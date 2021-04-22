Auburn police offering free women’s gun safety workshop

The Auburn Police Department is offering free firearms training for women 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sat., Apr. 24 at 16 College St. in Auburn, GA. The course will cover basic weapon safety, fundamentals, and Georgia law pertaining to weapons.
Classes are limited to 25 participants. You must be 21 or older to sign up however, ages 16-20 may attend as long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian that is attending the class.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own pistols, however if unavailable the police department has .22 caliber Glock pistols that attendees may shoot. Participants must provide their own ammunition.
Questions: Sgt. Pharr 404-606-5457. Registration: www.eventeny.com/.../womens-gun-safety-course-674/.