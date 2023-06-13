BreakingNews
Trump arrives at Miami courthouse to surrender in criminal probe
Gwinnett police warning about recent phone scams

The Gwinnett County Police Department recently shared that a Lilburn resident reported he was contacted by an unknown person claiming to be a police “agent.” The “agent” told the victim he worked for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and had a bench warrant for his arrest. The suspect then demanded the victim pay $9,000 to clear the warrant off his record. The victim conducted a wire transfer of Bitcoin and lost all his cash.

The suspect continued to call the victim seeking additional money and even claimed to be GCPD Chief McClure during one call.

To make the scam more believable, some scammers will program their phones showing the police department or another authority on the victim’s caller ID. GCPD will never ask for payment over the phone and recommends citizens be suspicious of anyone calling and demanding immediate payment, especially by cash, prepaid debit card, gift card, cryptocurrency, wire transfer, or via FedEx or other couriers.

Contact the agency independently, not the number that appears on caller ID. Never disclose personal or financial information to unsolicited callers or by email.

If you’ve been a victim, contact GCPD’s non-emergency number: 770-513-5700.

- BY KAREN HUPPERTZ, for the AJC

PEACHTREE CORNERS

City honors citizen with Little Free Library donation

Benjamin “Lloyd” Cloer, a 2011 Norcross High School graduate, lost his life in an act of senseless gun violence on Nov. 10, 2019. To honor his life, his father, Steve Cloer, has donated a Memorial Children’s Little Free Library to Peachtree Corners which has been installed at the Town Green in the Children’s Corner.

The little free library encourages literacy and the love of reading when children take a book and leave a book.

Cloer earned a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with a minor in mathematics at Pomona College before going on to graduate studies at Georgia State University before entering the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence program at the University of Georgia. Benjamin was planning on attending Georgia Tech to pursue his Doctorate in Artificial Intelligence before his death.

Learn more about Cloer’s life and love for learning at www.facebook.com/groups/2541704642714986.

- BY KAREN HUPPERTZ, for the AJC

