Georgia Power customers to see $17 reduction on October bills

Pairing the October credit with lower fuel rates implemented at the start of summer, the typical residential customer will see a reduction of more than $17 next month.

The amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2019 usage. Georgia Power will apply the credit to October bills for customers who had active accounts as of December 31, 2019, and are still active or receiving a final bill as of October 2020. This is the third credit that customers will receive this year, totaling more than $45 for the typical residential customer.