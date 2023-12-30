Fukulala Sushi fails a second routine health inspection

Food containers were washed with water only and then put away as clean.

An employee did not wash his hands before pulling on gloves to handle food. Hand sinks in the kitchen and restrooms had no hot water. The hand sink in the sushi area was missing soap.

The microwave, containers for breading, and salt and pepper containers had a build-up of dried food debris. Multiple surfaces in the food prep area were also dirty with debris.

Fukulala Sushi Restaurant, 1039 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., scored 54/U, down from 90/A. The restaurant earned 62/U on a routine inspection in April. It will be re-inspected.