X

Steam engine parade, fireworks in Cumming on July 4

Credit: City of Cumming

Credit: City of Cumming

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
18 minutes ago

The 66th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade and fireworks will occur in Cumming for the July 4th celebration.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the parade route will travel south on Tribble Gap Road, starting at Forsyth Central High School and ending at the city of Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.

Local soldiers and veterans will lead the parade to be followed by steam engines, antique cars, local business floats and county sports teams.

To inquire about entering the parade, email vcww@aol.com or webb8206@bellsouth.net.

At the fairgrounds, the festival will occur from 4-10 p.m., concluding with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Information: CummingFair.squarespace.com/july-4th-celebration, CummingFair.net, facebook.com/CummingFair or CummingJuly4parade.com

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Norfolk Southern faces scrutiny in NTSB hearing on Ohio derailment

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE: Neo-Nazis gather outside east Cobb synagogue
11m ago

Credit: RODNEY HO

Disney Immersive in Atlanta abruptly shuts down
18h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
17h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Person arrested after teen found fatally shot outside Spalding church
17h ago

Credit: AP

Rebellious commander ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Forsyth County Animal Shelter

Forsyth County offering free animal adoptions
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
Cumming call to artists due by June 10
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top