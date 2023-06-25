Steam engine parade, fireworks in Cumming on July 4

The 66th annual Thomas-Mashburn Steam Engine Parade and fireworks will occur in Cumming for the July 4th celebration.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the parade route will travel south on Tribble Gap Road, starting at Forsyth Central High School and ending at the city of Cumming Fairgrounds, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.

Local soldiers and veterans will lead the parade to be followed by steam engines, antique cars, local business floats and county sports teams.

To inquire about entering the parade, email vcww@aol.com or webb8206@bellsouth.net.

At the fairgrounds, the festival will occur from 4-10 p.m., concluding with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Information: CummingFair.squarespace.com/july-4th-celebration, CummingFair.net, facebook.com/CummingFair or CummingJuly4parade.com