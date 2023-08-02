Forsyth holding poll worker training sessions

Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections is seeking civic-minded citizens from all backgrounds (age 16+) to serve as poll workers for upcoming elections this year, in 2024 and beyond.

Voter Registrations and Elections Director Mandi Smith said, “People may not realize that it takes 650-plus poll workers to make an election cycle happen.”

Poll Worker preview sessions will be held at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming.

August sessions are 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 24 and 1:30-3 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 24.

September sessions are 8-9:30 a.m. Sept. 20; 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 7, Sept. 20 and Sept. 25; 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 7, Sept. 12 and Sept. 25; and 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 12.

Registration for the sessions is required at forsythco.com/pollworkers, where answers to frequently asked questions also may be found.