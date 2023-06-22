Forsyth County offering free animal adoptions

Free adoptions of all animals at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter are available until September.

Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 4065 County Way, Cumming.

Animals can be viewed online at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Animal-Shelter/Adoptions.

The shelter reserves the right to refuse any adoption for any reason.

For information, email animalshelterinfo@forsythco.com or visit facebook.com/ForsythCountyAnimalShelter.