Forsyth County offering free animal adoptions

Free adoptions of all animals at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter are available until September.
Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 4065 County Way, Cumming.
Animals can be viewed online at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Animal-Shelter/Adoptions.
The shelter reserves the right to refuse any adoption for any reason.
For information, email animalshelterinfo@forsythco.com or visit facebook.com/ForsythCountyAnimalShelter.
