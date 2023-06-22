X

Forsyth County offering free animal adoptions

Credit: Forsyth County Animal Shelter

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
50 minutes ago

Free adoptions of all animals at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter are available until September.

Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at 4065 County Way, Cumming.

Animals can be viewed online at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Animal-Shelter/Adoptions.

The shelter reserves the right to refuse any adoption for any reason.

For information, email animalshelterinfo@forsythco.com or visit facebook.com/ForsythCountyAnimalShelter.

Carolyn Cunningham
