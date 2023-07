The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners plans to maintain the county’s maintenance and operations, bond and fire millage rates with no change.

However, m&o property taxes will increase by a net 9.58% over the rollback millage rate.

Concerned citizens are invited to attend the budget hearings at 5 p.m. July 6, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. July 20 at the Forsyth County Administration Building, 110 E. Main St., Suite 220, Cumming.

Information: bit.ly/433Kmau