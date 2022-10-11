Fayette is site of 3 benefit runs in October

Fayette County will be the site of three benefit runs during October.
They include:
- The Peachtree City Classic 5K/15K: 7:30 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. start time on Oct. 15 at the McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex, 191 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City. bit.ly/3SwhQde
- Peeples Elementary Pumpkin Run 5K, 1-Mile and Kinder Run: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 21 at Peeples Elementary School, 153 Panther Path, Fayetteville - 5:30 p.m. for the 1-Mile and Kinder Runs and 5K at 6 p.m. Also, there will be a DJ, food and a drawing for door prizes. Costumes are encouraged. Proceeds will benefit the Peeples PTO. Online registration closes on Oct. 18. Fees for the 5K and 1-Mile Run are $25 per person or $30 on race day. peeplespto.com
- Promise Place 5K Run and 1-Mile Walk: 7-7:45 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start time Oct. 22 at the McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex, 191 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City. To end domestic violence, this 18th annual event will offer in-person and online options. Payment is $35 but will not be accepted on-site. Register at PromisePlace.org. Information: Ashley Williams at 770-461-3839 ext. 152.
