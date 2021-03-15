Fayette County vaccinates 1,800 school employees

A mass vaccination clinic for Fayette County teachers Thursday resulted in more than 1,800 school employees receiving COVID-19 inoculations. The school system worked with Piedmont Fayette to provide Pfizer vaccines to all employees, including substitute teachers. The clinic was held at Fayette County High School, where 32 school nurses trained by the county health department volunteered to administer the shots. They were assisted by several Piedmont nurses, registration staff and monitors who observed those who were vaccinated for any adverse reactions. Other county employees also volunteered to help with administrative tasks.