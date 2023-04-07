BreakingNews
Farm + Table fundraiser at Camp Southern Ground is May 20

Credit: Camp Southern Ground

Credit: Camp Southern Ground

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Caroline Jones, the first female member of the Zac Brown Band, will be the musical guest during the Farm + Table fundraiser for Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville on May 20.

The event includes garden cocktails and a clay shoot from 2-4 p.m., a family-style supper prepared by Executive Chef Collins Woods and a program from 4-6 p.m. and Jones’ musical performance from 6-7 p.m.

Costs are $2,000 for one guest; $3,000 for two guests; $6,000 for four guests and $9,000 for six guests.

For tickets, visit CampSouthernGround.org/FarmAndTable.

Ask about sponsorship opportunities at development@CampSouthernGround.org.

Founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown in 2011 to put “more good into the world,” the CSG nonprofit has one mission supporting two causes — youths and veterans.

Over the summer, CSG offers week-long inclusive, residential camp sessions for children and teens, ages 7 to 17.

For the rest of the year, CSG serves U.S. veterans through two transition programs — Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH.

Find more details at facebook.com/CampSouthernGround.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
