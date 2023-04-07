Farm + Table fundraiser at Camp Southern Ground is May 20

The event includes garden cocktails and a clay shoot from 2-4 p.m., a family-style supper prepared by Executive Chef Collins Woods and a program from 4-6 p.m. and Jones’ musical performance from 6-7 p.m.

Costs are $2,000 for one guest; $3,000 for two guests; $6,000 for four guests and $9,000 for six guests.