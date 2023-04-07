Farm + Table fundraiser at Camp Southern Ground is May 20

Caroline Jones, the first female member of the Zac Brown Band, will be the musical guest during the Farm + Table fundraiser for Camp Southern Ground in Fayetteville on May 20.
The event includes garden cocktails and a clay shoot from 2-4 p.m., a family-style supper prepared by Executive Chef Collins Woods and a program from 4-6 p.m. and Jones’ musical performance from 6-7 p.m.
Costs are $2,000 for one guest; $3,000 for two guests; $6,000 for four guests and $9,000 for six guests.
For tickets, visit CampSouthernGround.org/FarmAndTable.
Ask about sponsorship opportunities at development@CampSouthernGround.org.
Founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Zac Brown in 2011 to put “more good into the world,” the CSG nonprofit has one mission supporting two causes — youths and veterans.
Over the summer, CSG offers week-long inclusive, residential camp sessions for children and teens, ages 7 to 17.
For the rest of the year, CSG serves U.S. veterans through two transition programs — Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH.
Find more details at facebook.com/CampSouthernGround.
