Tim Tebow event occurs Feb. 9 at Dunwoody church

For the second year, the worldwide Night to Shine Prom will be held at a DeKalb County church for people with special needs.
The Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, will serve among hundreds of host churches in 56 countries for the Feb. 9 prom, which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
Visit dunwoodyumc.org/night-to-shine to explore sponsorship levels.
For free, Night to Shine’s families or honored guests will enjoy limousine rides, a red-carpet entrance from a friendly crowd and paparazzi, hair-and-makeup stations, corsages, boutonnieres, a catered dinner, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a respite room for parents and caregivers, a sensory room and a crowning ceremony for every honored guest to receive a crown or tiara.
The church’s new ministry is Connected, which serves individuals with disabilities who are ages 14 and older.
For more information on the Night to Shine event, visit timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.
