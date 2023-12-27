Tim Tebow event occurs Feb. 9 at Dunwoody church

For the second year, the worldwide Night to Shine Prom will be held at a DeKalb County church for people with special needs.

The Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody, will serve among hundreds of host churches in 56 countries for the Feb. 9 prom, which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Visit dunwoodyumc.org/night-to-shine to explore sponsorship levels.