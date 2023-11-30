Christmas radio production debuts in Dunwoody

Cast members include Garrett McPherson as Jake Laurents (George Bailey who was portrayed by Jimmy Stewart in the film), Brandy Bell as Sally Applewhite, Kymberly Green as Lana Sherwood, Anthony Nash as Harry Heywood and Brock Kercher as Freddie Filmor.

Stage Door Theatre is in the North DeKalb Cultural Arts Center, 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody.

Hours and days are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.

Including fees, prices are $15 for children, $20 for students and $28 for adults.

To purchase tickets, visit ci.ovationtix.com/36385/production/1165125 or stagedoortheatrega.org/wonderful-life.