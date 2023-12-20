Christmas Eve services are coming to Dunwoody

Combined Shape Caption

Worship services are planned at Dunwoody churches on Dec. 23, 24 and 31. At the First Baptist Church of Atlanta in Dunwoody, Christmas Eve Candlelight Lord's Supper services are scheduled at 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24, with livestreaming at 10:30 a.m. (Courtesy of First Baptist Church of Atlanta)

Credit: First Baptist Church of Atlanta