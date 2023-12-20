Christmas Eve services are coming to Dunwoody

A variety of worship services are planned on Dec. 23, 24 and 31 in the DeKalb County city of Dunwoody.
- Dunwoody Baptist Church, 1445 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody: 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 4 p.m., 11 p.m. Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve candlelight services; online only - 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Dec. 31 for New Year’s Eve services. facebook.com/DunwoodyBaptist, dbc.org
- Dunwoody Presbyterian Church, 2197 Peeler Road: 5 p.m. Dec. 24 for candlelight service, including online. dunwoodypres.com
- Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Road: 7 p.m. Dec. 23; 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24; 11:15 a.m. Dec. 31. All are also online except 11 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. dunwoodyumc.org/Christmas
- First Baptist Church of Atlanta, 4400 N. Peachtree Road, Atlanta/Dunwoody: 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve Candlelight Lord’s Supper services. The 10:30 a.m. service also will be livestreamed. fba.org
