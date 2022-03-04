Ground broken for mixed-use Bryn House in North Druid Hills

The five-story, 337-unit residential building will include 574,479 buildable square feet, including a 175,00 square foot parking deck and 2,000 square feet of ground floor retail, including a coffee shop and wine bar connected to a pocket park with shaded outdoor seating and games. Additional amenities will include an elevated pool deck with private cabanas and trellised grilling areas, state-of-the-art gym, event space, game room, and onsite dog park.

The new community will support the housing needs for healthcare workers and university employees from the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) and Emory University medical campus respectively.