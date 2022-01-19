Fire engulfs vacant Decatur home

DeKalb County fire crews battled a large house fire Wednesday morning in Decatur.
The home, in the 3700 block of Boring Road, was vacant, and no injuries were reported.
Crews responded just before 6 a.m. and found heavy fire conditions with flames bursting through the home’s roof. The roof eventually collapsed.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, as investigators are still working to make that determination. No damage to other structures was reported.
Credit: John Spink
With cold temperatures prompting more people to find ways to heat their homes, Battalion Chief Daniel Long said there has been an increase in fires.
“Be mindful of your fireplaces and your space heaters,” he said. “Have your fireplaces checked and your space heaters, no extension cords, and have them away from everything. If you’re going to use them, out in the center of the room away from any combustibles.”
