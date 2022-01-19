Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Fire engulfs vacant Decatur home

DeKalb County crews battle a house fire Wednesday morning in Decatur. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
caption arrowCaption
DeKalb County crews battle a house fire Wednesday morning in Decatur. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

DeKalb County fire crews battled a large house fire Wednesday morning in Decatur.

The home, in the 3700 block of Boring Road, was vacant, and no injuries were reported.

Crews responded just before 6 a.m. and found heavy fire conditions with flames bursting through the home’s roof. The roof eventually collapsed.

It’s not clear what caused the fire, as investigators are still working to make that determination. No damage to other structures was reported.

caption arrowCaption
DeKalb County firefighter Phillip Davis battles a house blaze Wednesday morning in Decatur. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: John Spink

DeKalb County firefighter Phillip Davis battles a house blaze Wednesday morning in Decatur. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
caption arrowCaption
DeKalb County firefighter Phillip Davis battles a house blaze Wednesday morning in Decatur. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

With cold temperatures prompting more people to find ways to heat their homes, Battalion Chief Daniel Long said there has been an increase in fires.

“Be mindful of your fireplaces and your space heaters,” he said. “Have your fireplaces checked and your space heaters, no extension cords, and have them away from everything. If you’re going to use them, out in the center of the room away from any combustibles.”

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
‘Truly an honor’: Chamblee’s 1st gay mayor to focus on growth, affordability
3h ago
College student hit, killed by car in Avondale Estates
19h ago
DeKalb police chief to host a (virtual) community Q&A
20h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top