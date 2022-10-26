BreakingNews
Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty in federal civil rights trial
Doraville introduces online development map

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
50 minutes ago

Doraville has a new online tool to view new developments throughout the city.

Among the 13 are:

  • Lotus Grove development at 5597 Buford Highway NE, Doraville, including 778 units, one- and two-story retail villages, a greenspace, a nine-story hotel and a flexible community space.
  • The Heights at Carver Hills on 38.5 acres in the northwest corner of Doraville, including 197 townhomes, 51 detached single-family houses, with alley-loaded garages.
  • Van Fleet at Van Fleet Circle and Ridgeway Drive, including 85 townhomes, with two-car garages, three to four bedrooms and 1,800 to 2,000 square feet.
  • Assembly Doraville at 3900 Motors Industrial Way on 130 acres by Gray Media and the Gipson Company, including a 30-acre studio complex with NBC Universal leasing many of the soundstages, offices, hotels, at least 700 residential units, a commercial retail village and a five-acre public park.
  • Lumen Doraville at 4256 Tilly Mill Road, including two upscale five-story buildings of 320 apartments and 3,500 square feet of ground floor commercial space.
  • Range Water at 5597 Buford Highway NE on 7.5 acres, including 300 units of multifamily buildings and townhomes, a food truck lot, a greenway trail and murals.
  • Legacy North at 5260 Buford Highway NE, including added construction of an existing apartment complex of about 840 units and wider sidewalks and a multiuse path along New Peachtree Road and Shallowford Road.
  • Pinetree Plaza Mural at 5289 Buford Highway NE by Halpern Enterprises to reflect various cuisines and small businesses along Buford Highway.
  • Metro City Bank at 5114 Buford Highway, a Korean American private bank headquartered in Doraville, with construction of a new 33,000-square-foot building to serve as the bank’s main office.
  • City Center, 3725 Park Ave., Atlanta, including a green space and other amenities to form a more pedestrian-friendly corridor.
  • Exhibition Hub at 5660 Buford Highway and 3749 Longmire Way, including immersive art exhibits of famous artists, with musical accompaniment, virtual reality headsets, projections and augmented reality.
  • Las Delicias de la Abuela at 5600 Buford Highway, including other restaurants along the Buford Highway Corridor.
  • Gas station and two-story convenience store at 4095 Pleasantdale Road, replacing an existing 3,000-square-foot building that housed a restaurant and a club.

Map: bit.ly/3VbJcHa

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
