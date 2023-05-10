Concert series returns on Mother’s Day to Avondale Estates

The Weekend Wind Down concert series returns for the second year to the Avondale Estates Town Green in the city’s downtown district on Mother’s Day this Sunday.
Free concerts will occur on the second Sundays of the month.
The concerts will take a break in the middle of summer and resume in the fall.
Here is the lineup:
- Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Mother’s Day): Songwriters Caroline Aiken, Donna Hopkins and Carly Gibson will join together with the rhythm section of Richie Jones and Justin Boudreau for a bluesy, folksy, acoustic evening.
- June 11, 6-9 p.m.: A former Ray Charles Raelette and star of the blues musical film “We Are Kings,” Rita Graham will be joined by a full band.
- Sept. 10, 5-8 p.m.: COT Band, a Latin band from Atlanta - with a musical fusion of Caribbean rhythms, funk, pop and Brazilian beats - will kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.
- Oct. 8, 5-8 p.m.: Gurufish from Atlanta will bring a high-octane show “fueled by irresistible melodies wrapped around hypnotic, gritty, funky grooves,” according to a city statement.
- Nov. 12, 5-8 p.m.: Funk Cake will bring the New Orleans brass to the city and “keep folks dancing with their pop and groove,” the statement added.
Businesses interested in being a vendor or sponsor should contact Ellen Powell at epowell@avondaleestates.org.
More details about the city’s Town Green can be found at exploreavondale.org/2021/05/why-avondale-estates-new-town-green-is-important.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest