UPDATE: 1 in custody after hours-long SWAT situation at SW Atlanta apartments
The Southern Museum’s annual event returns Jan. 28-29

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
53 minutes ago

The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History’s annual event — Trains, Trains, Trains! — returns from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28 and 29.

This event will feature the museum’s biggest model train display along with train-themed activities and historic trains.

The model train layouts will come in all sizes and feature a variety of themes — many of which have interactive buttons.

Railroad artifacts will be on display for visitors to hold, touch and discover how they were used.

Operation Lifesaver also will be on-site to teach children and their families about railroad safety.

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (ages 65+) and $5 for children (ages 3 to 17), active-duty military (with ID) and university students (with ID).

Tickets are available online.

Admission for museum members is free.

Parking will be available at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway NW, Kennesaw, with a free shuttle service.

Event sponsors include Nicholson, Silverbach & Watson, J Lunsford CPA, Dixie Precast, Kennesaw Business Association and Georgia Operation Lifesaver.

The Southern Museum is at 2829 Cherokee St. in downtown Kennesaw (exit 273 on I-75).

For more information, visit SouthernMuseum.org or call 770-427-2117.

