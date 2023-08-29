Solar purchase program launches in Cobb County

Exclusive
Cobb County
By
20 minutes ago
Cobb County property owners can now join a bulk solar purchase program that aims to make it cheaper to access rooftop solar by pooling resources.

Solarize Cobb, which officially launches Aug. 31, can help “homeowners, businesses, and nonprofits become more resilient, reduce their energy expenses, and save on the cost of renewable energy systems” through volume discounts and federal tax credits, organizers say.

ExploreBulk purchase solar program opens to Gwinnett property owners

The program was created by a coalition of organizations in Cobb that are launching the campaign through Solar CrowdSource for interested property owners to join in a bulk purchase of rooftop solar equipment. The coalition includes My Green Earth, Georgia Interfaith Power & Light, Environment Georgia, Sierra Club Georgia Chapter and Solar Crowdsource.

“We are thrilled about the impact Solarize Cobb will have on homeowners and businesses as we bring affordable, honest solar solutions and foster a community-wide transition toward clean energy,” Bethany Mashini, the executive director of My Green Earth, said in a news release.

Cobb-based Creative Solar USA was selected to install the solar panels through the program. Those interested in signing up will get a free solar evaluation of their property prior to signing a contract. All installations are expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Similar campaigns have been launched throughout the state of Georgia over the last several years as more property owners look to cut energy costs and take advantage of tax incentives.

ExploreSolar energy is growing in Georgia, but there’s more to the story

Solarize Cobb’s launch event will take place at Glover Park Brewery in Marietta. For more information or to sign up, go to www.solarcrowdsource.com/campaign/cobb-county-ga/.

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the local news team covering Cobb County government.

