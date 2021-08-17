ajc logo
Powder Springs to hold outdoors town hall on Aug. 24

An outdoors town hall meeting will be held by Powder Springs officials from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in the downtown park. (Courtesy of Powder Springs)
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The city of Powder Springs will hold its next quarterly town hall outdoors and in an open house format from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive.

Tents will be placed around the downtown park for each city department.

Residents and visitors can drop in any time during the event to speak to city staff to learn about ongoing initiatives or to provide feedback on matters of their concern.

Elected officials also will be in attendance.

For those who cannot attend and also to provide a snapshot of city department initiatives, a video will be produced to highlight a number of ongoing and future projects.

The film is expected to be released on or before Aug. 23.

In the case of rain or inclement weather, the open house/town hall will be rescheduled for Aug. 31.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org

