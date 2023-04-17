BreakingNews
SpaceX calls off 1st launch attempt of giant new rocket
Mableton's early voting turnout increases ahead of runoff Election Day

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

In Mableton, voters are electing the new city’s first mayor and council in five runoff election races on Tuesday.

Special elections generally have low turnout, and runoffs tend to be even lower. However, during the one week of advanced voting, over 2,700 people cast ballots — up slightly from the 2,500 who voted during the three weeks of early voting before the March election.

In March, 6,084 people voted in total, about 13% turnout. Two council members won their races outright — Debora Herndon in District 6 ran unopposed, and Ron Davis won the District 1 race.

Voting precincts throughout the city will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, go to cobbcounty.org/elections.

ExploreMableton mayor candidates share plans for building the new city

Mableton municipal candidates:

Mayor: Aaron Carman, Michael Owens

District 2: Monica DeLancy, Dami Oladapo

District 3: Keisha Jeffcoat, Yashica Marshall

District 4: Patricia Auch, Cassandra Brown

District 5: TJ Ferguson, Cheryl Davis

