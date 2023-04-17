Mableton’s early voting turnout increases ahead of runoff Election Day

Special elections generally have low turnout, and runoffs tend to be even lower. However, during the one week of advanced voting, over 2,700 people cast ballots — up slightly from the 2,500 who voted during the three weeks of early voting before the March election.

In March, 6,084 people voted in total, about 13% turnout. Two council members won their races outright — Debora Herndon in District 6 ran unopposed, and Ron Davis won the District 1 race.