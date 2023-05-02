Community resource fair coming to South Cobb May 6

The South Cobb Community Resource Fair with over 75 different vendors offering a variety of health, housing and educational resources is coming to Mableton on Saturday.
Sponsored by Cobb Collaborative and the First Christian Church of Mableton, the resource fair will feature a mobile clinic for health screenings, food trucks and live music.
Attendees at the free event can connect with food, shelter and workforce development programs through MUST Ministries, Sweetwater Mission, and the Family Life Restoration Center; family and women’s health services through Cobb/Douglas Public Health; job opportunities with FedEx and Cobb Schools; and other services.
Organizers say the event will be an opportunity to “connect neighbors and chat with organizations that offer resources to help empower your family and your community.”
The fair will take place Saturday, May 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mableton Elementary School, 5220 Church Street in Mableton.
