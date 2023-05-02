Community resource fair coming to South Cobb May 6

Sponsored by Cobb Collaborative and the First Christian Church of Mableton, the resource fair will feature a mobile clinic for health screenings, food trucks and live music.

Attendees at the free event can connect with food, shelter and workforce development programs through MUST Ministries, Sweetwater Mission, and the Family Life Restoration Center; family and women’s health services through Cobb/Douglas Public Health; job opportunities with FedEx and Cobb Schools; and other services.