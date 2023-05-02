BreakingNews
DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain
X

Community resource fair coming to South Cobb May 6

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Cobb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago
Nonprofits, county departments and businesses will be on hand to connect residents with social services and job opportunities.

The South Cobb Community Resource Fair with over 75 different vendors offering a variety of health, housing and educational resources is coming to Mableton on Saturday.

Sponsored by Cobb Collaborative and the First Christian Church of Mableton, the resource fair will feature a mobile clinic for health screenings, food trucks and live music.

Attendees at the free event can connect with food, shelter and workforce development programs through MUST Ministries, Sweetwater Mission, and the Family Life Restoration Center; family and women’s health services through Cobb/Douglas Public Health; job opportunities with FedEx and Cobb Schools; and other services.

Organizers say the event will be an opportunity to “connect neighbors and chat with organizations that offer resources to help empower your family and your community.”

The fair will take place Saturday, May 6 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Mableton Elementary School, 5220 Church Street in Mableton.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Hollywood writers, slamming ‘gig economy,’ to go on strike3h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: DeKalb police at scene of fatal shooting near Stone Mountain
22m ago

When will Georgians vote in the 2024 presidential primary?
46m ago

Credit: The Paideia School

Atlanta parents say trip to state soccer finals marred by racial slurs
11h ago

Credit: The Paideia School

Atlanta parents say trip to state soccer finals marred by racial slurs
11h ago

Krystal Restaurants bought for second time since 2019
45m ago
The Latest

Credit: National Day of Prayer

National Day of Prayer events in Cobb on May 4
Austell’s Bloomin’ Fest is April 29
Films celebrate ‘Israel at 75′ through April 30
Featured

When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
21h ago
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
20h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top