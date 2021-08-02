ajc logo
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
  • Marietta Public Works Essential Worker Hiring Event. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. 725 N. Marietta Parkway, Marietta. Interviews will be offered for full-time jobs in sanitation, streets, traffic and fleet. Apply: ga-marietta.civicplushrms.com/CareerPortal/Jobs.aspx
  • Benefit for Habitat for Humanity NW Metro Atlanta: Harmonies for Homes. 6:45 p.m. check-in, 7:30 p.m. concert on the 18th hole Aug. 9 (rain or shine). $200/individual ticket. Atlanta Country Club, 500 Atlanta Country Club Drive, Marietta. Entertainers will be Edwin McCain, Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls, Clay Cook of Zac Brown Band and accompaniment by Faye Petree on fiddle. Proceeds will support Habitat for Humanity’s mission to continue building, refurbishing and repairing homes for families in need in Cobb, Douglas and Paulding counties. Not allowed are outside food, beverage and coolers. Pre-ordered meals may be added per person. Christine Morris at 770-432-7954 ext. 110 or cmorris@HabitatNWMA.org Tickets: HabitatNWMA.org/harmonies-for-homes
  • Free workplace readiness training by Tommy Nobis Center. 11 a.m. to noon every Tuesday through Sept. 28. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. Topics will include interview preparation and practice, professionalism/etiquette in the post COVID-19 workplace and media use/technology rules in the workplace. To determine your eligibility and register, contact Yovani Stephens at 770-427-9000 or Yovani.Stephens@TommyNobisCenter.org.

