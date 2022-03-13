Hamburger icon
Cobb YMCAs hire, register for Summer Day Camps

Summer Day Camps will be offered at three YMCA locations in Cobb County. (Courtesy of YMCA of Metro Atlanta)

Credit: YMCA of Metro Atlanta

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is registering for Summer Day Camps, including three locations in Cobb County, and seeking to hire nearly 100 employees.

Camps will be offered at 18 locations, which include Cobb locations at the McCleskey-East Cobb Family YMCA, Northeast Cobb Family YMCA and Northwest Family YMCA.

“At the Y, we are committed to helping children achieve their potential by creating safe and active environments for them to engage throughout the summer,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, in a statement.

To support its camps, the Y is looking to hire nearly 100 individuals to fill summer positions throughout metro Atlanta.

Available jobs include camp counselors, lifeguards, teachers, coaches, service representatives, coordinators, bus drivers and more.

To apply, visit ymcaatlanta.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/YMCA-Careers.

To attend the camps, sign-up space is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Registration can be completed online or in person at Y locations.

Individuals may register for traditional camps on a daily or weekly basis, while specialty camps require weekly sign-ups.

For registration, visit spiritonline.ymcaatlanta.org.

