Cobb Planning commissioner dies of COVID-19

A former attorney for Cobb County was appointed on Feb. 9 to replace Cobb Planning Commission member Judy Williams who has died from COVID-19.
Williams also served on Cobb’s Board of Zoning Appeals, according to Cobb Commissioner JoAnn K. Birrell who nominated Deborah Dance to take the place of Williams.
Also, Williams served 28 years as a Cobb County employee before, during her retirement, being appointed to serve on the BZA and the Cobb Planning Commission.
Williams “was a mentor to many, including myself, and a true friend and confidant. She will be greatly missed,” Birrell said.
Of Dance, Birrell said, “She will step right in and hit the ground running. Deborah is very knowledgeable not only in zoning but all areas and will be a great asset to the Planning Commission board.”
Dance retired after serving for 24 years in the Cobb County Attorney’s Office, according to a Cobb County statement.
She was county attorney from 2013 to 2019.
Then Dance held an Of Counsel position with a governmental law firm in Cumming and currently consults on legal matters.
Information: CobbCounty.org