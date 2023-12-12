BreakingNews
Gainesville High baseball player dies after accidental batting cage head injury

Christmas classes set for Smyrna

Christmas events in Smyrna will include a Parents Night Out - Holiday PJ Party and cookie decorating class for ladies - both on Dec. 15 at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle. (Courtesy of Smyrna)

Credit: City of Smyrna

Combined ShapeCaption
Christmas events in Smyrna will include a Parents Night Out - Holiday PJ Party and cookie decorating class for ladies - both on Dec. 15 at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle. (Courtesy of Smyrna)

Credit: City of Smyrna

Credit: City of Smyrna

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
48 minutes ago

A holiday pajama party for children and a cookie decorating class for ladies will be among the December workshops at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle.

  • Parents Night Out - Holiday PJ Party: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 15 for $30 for ages 4 to 13. While parents shop, the PJ party will include an open gym, a movie, holiday crafts and holiday-themed refreshments.
  • Ladies night of cookie decorating presented by Sweet Bites by Mimi: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15 at $50 each for ages 16 and older. Learn decorating, piping and frosting techniques with a professional baker. Take your five completed cookies home.

Register under special events and find more details at secure.rec1.com/GA/smyrna-ga/catalog.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top
sa