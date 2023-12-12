Christmas classes set for Smyrna

A holiday pajama party for children and a cookie decorating class for ladies will be among the December workshops at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle.

Parents Night Out - Holiday PJ Party: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 15 for $30 for ages 4 to 13. While parents shop, the PJ party will include an open gym, a movie, holiday crafts and holiday-themed refreshments.

Ladies night of cookie decorating presented by Sweet Bites by Mimi: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15 at $50 each for ages 16 and older. Learn decorating, piping and frosting techniques with a professional baker. Take your five completed cookies home.

