Benefit dinner is Sept. 7 at Cobb Galleria

The Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) “Focus on Life” REACH benefit dinner will be 7-9 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Following the annual dinner, the keynote speaker will be Alison Howard Centofante who has been featured on Fox News, ABC, National Public Radio (NPR), the Christian Broadcasting Network and other national and international media outlets.

Her work has been published in Yahoo News, Business Insider, Buzzfeed, National Review Online, Fox News, World Magazine, Red Alert Politics and The Federalist.

Head of Centofante Strategies, Centofante, a wife and mother of two daughters, has more than 10 years of experience speaking on abortion, marriage, human dignity and religious freedom.

Sponsors and table hosts are needed to raise funds for this nonprofit for educational training and outreach events across the state.

Table hosts need to invite and register 10 guests for the dinner at a cost of $750 per table.

The cost per ticket is $75.

GRTL places its emphasis on REACH (Raising Educational Awareness and Changing Hearts).

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Parking is available at $10 per vehicle onsite with credit card payment.

For additional information, contact GRTL Director of Development Steve Bowman at 770-310-2569 or 770-339-6880 or by email at StateOffice@GRTL.org.

Find more details at GeorgiaRightToLife.org/civicrm/event/info.