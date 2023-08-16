Benefit dinner is Sept. 7 at Cobb Galleria

Credit: Cobb Galleria Centre

Credit: Cobb Galleria Centre

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
45 minutes ago
X

The Georgia Right to Life (GRTL) “Focus on Life” REACH benefit dinner will be 7-9 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta.

Following the annual dinner, the keynote speaker will be Alison Howard Centofante who has been featured on Fox News, ABC, National Public Radio (NPR), the Christian Broadcasting Network and other national and international media outlets.

Her work has been published in Yahoo News, Business Insider, Buzzfeed, National Review Online, Fox News, World Magazine, Red Alert Politics and The Federalist.

Head of Centofante Strategies, Centofante, a wife and mother of two daughters, has more than 10 years of experience speaking on abortion, marriage, human dignity and religious freedom.

Sponsors and table hosts are needed to raise funds for this nonprofit for educational training and outreach events across the state.

Table hosts need to invite and register 10 guests for the dinner at a cost of $750 per table.

The cost per ticket is $75.

GRTL places its emphasis on REACH (Raising Educational Awareness and Changing Hearts).

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Parking is available at $10 per vehicle onsite with credit card payment.

For additional information, contact GRTL Director of Development Steve Bowman at 770-310-2569 or 770-339-6880 or by email at StateOffice@GRTL.org.

Find more details at GeorgiaRightToLife.org/civicrm/event/info.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Special grand jurors pleased with Fulton RICO indictment4h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton DA proposes March 4 trial date for Trump, 18 co-defendants
3h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia defendants say Trump indictment criminalizes aggressive lawyering
4h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
3h ago

Credit: NYT

TODAY'S UPDATES
Trump, allies will be booked at Fulton County Jail, sheriff says
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

THE JOLT
Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts Kemp and floats VP, Senate bids
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: East Cobb Civitan Club

East Cobb Civitan Club names Servant’s Heart Award winner
11h ago
Attorney in Cobb redistricting lawsuit named in Trump’s Fulton indictment
Chick it out: 60 years of the Big Chicken and its architect’s 90th birthday
Featured

Credit: Virginia Willis

RECIPES: Tasty ideas for using those fresh Southern summer tomatoes
7h ago
Fulton court clerk admits to accidental post of ‘fictitious’ Trump indictment
Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top