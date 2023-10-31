Acworth Police host Safe-O-Ween on Oct. 31

Credit: City of Acworth

Credit: City of Acworth

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

Safe-O-Ween will be sponsored by the Acworth Police Department from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the police department, 4440 Acworth Industrial Drive, Acworth.

The free event is open to elementary-aged children under the age of 12.

Police officials will give them free candy and include “delightful surprises.”

Children are encouraged to wear costumes and bring their families.

See more details at facebook.com/AcworthPolice.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
