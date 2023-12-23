Church outreach makes holiday giving possible

“The idea was sparked because of the congregational care calls we were getting during the Christmas season,” said Daniels. “They weren’t necessarily looking for toys, but while trying to take care of their kids, they were dealing with financial constraints and even falling back into substance abuse. We came up with ‘Change R Us’ to at least take some of that stress off the parents.”

Last year’s event in Duluth drew several hundred parents who learned about it through information shared with schools. Most were surprised to find the variety and quality of gifts at no cost.

“They were also surprised at the quality of the experience,” said Daniels. “We weren’t dehumanizing people when they had needs. They were treated in a dignified and honorable way. It was such a success we knew we could not not do it again.”

The “store” was set up by age range. When shoppers arrived, they were paired with a guide who led them to the appropriate sections. The volunteers also helped shoppers load presents into their cars.

The event runs on an honor system, and families were restricted to the number of toys they could take away.

“We can’t have 10 families come in and wipe out the store,” said Daniels. “Otherwise, parents come here, shop for free and are the hero for their child on Christmas morning.”

Information about Change Church is online at lifechange.org.

