Union Hill Road projects continue through July 31

Credit: Stockr - stock.adobe.com

Credit: Stockr - stock.adobe.com

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Cherokee County motorists can expect to see multiple closures on sections of Union Hill Road due to roadway improvement projects, continuing through July 31.

Officials with the Cherokee County Roadway Capital Program have announced that Union Hill Road (south) at the intersection with Lower Union Hill Road is closed to through traffic.

A roundabout is being constructed as part of this intersection improvement project.

During this period, Union Hill Road (north) to Lower Union Hill Road will remain open with flagging operations in place, allowing for controlled traffic flow.

Old Jones Road also will remain open to traffic.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic and provide alternative routes, a posted detour will be in effect throughout the construction period.

The designated detour route will guide motorists to take Arbor Hill Road, Gaddis Road and East Cherokee Drive.

For questions about the detour, contact the Cherokee County Roadway Capital Program at 678-493-6077.

In addition to this closure, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) also is closing Union Hill Road at Ga. 20 as part of the Ga. 20 widening project.

GDOT will include a posted detour, routing motorists by East Cherokee Drive around to Ga. 20.

Construction of the roundabout at Union Hill Road and Lower Union Hill Road is scheduled to conclude by Aug. 1, while GDOT’s closure at Union Hill Road and Ga. 20 will remain in effect until September.

The simultaneous closures may result in compounded accessibility issues in the area, according to a Cherokee County statement.

Information: cherokeega.com/communications

