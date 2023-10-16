Cherokee’s Great Pumpkin Fest is Oct. 21

Credit: Cherokee County

Credit: Cherokee County

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
2 minutes ago

Cherokee Recreation and Parks will host the Great Pumpkin Fest from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 21 at Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton.

Free shuttles will provide pick up and drop off from Macedonia Baptist Church, 11230 E. Cherokee Drive, Ball Ground and Macedonia Elementary School, 10370 E. Cherokee Drive, Canton.

The free event will feature a DJ, craft vendors, food trucks, hayrides, axe throwing, archery, bounce houses (pay to play) and pumpkin launchers.

A costume contest will be held at noon on the stage.

For more details, visit facebook.com/PlayCherokee or PlayCherokee.org.

Carolyn Cunningham
