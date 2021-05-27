Cherokee County wins international award for Patriot Day ceremony video

Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. Cherokee County won a Silver Telly in the Non-Broadcast Government Relations category for its production of the annual Patriot Day Ceremony. Communications Director Erika Neldner and Cherokee Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker spearheaded the video project for the county and partnered with J. Clarke Productions owner Justin Webb.

The Patriot Day Ceremony was prerecorded and broadcast on the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office YouTube page, as well as Facebook for Cherokee Fire, Sheriff’s Office and the official county Facebook page. On Facebook alone, the video reached nearly 60,000 people.