Cherokee County warns of jury duty scam

Cherokee County residents are being warned of an ongoing jury duty scam.

By phone, fraudsters claim these residents have failed to appear for jury duty in either the Cherokee Superior or State Court.

The scam is designed to coerce victims into making payments, which may involve purchasing prepaid cards such as gift cards - under the false pretense of avoiding arrest.

“The perpetrators behind the scam display a disconcerting level of sophistication, often utilizing authentic information about the victims, real court addresses and the names of law enforcement officers, court officials and judges - all in an attempt to lend credibility to their fraudulent activities,” said Cherokee County Clerk of Courts Patty Baker.

Contact the Cherokee County jury office at 678-493-6565 or the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 678-493-4080.