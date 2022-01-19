Hamburger icon
Cherokee commissioners to meet at Barnsley Resort

Town Hall at Barnsley Resort in Adairsville will be one of the sites where the public may attend special called meetings of the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners during their annual planning retreat on Jan. 27-28. (Courtesy of Barnsley Resort)






Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
47 minutes ago

The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners will hold their annual planning retreat on Jan. 27 and 28.

Their special called meetings will be held at Barnsley Resort, 597 Barnsley Gardens Road, Adairsville.

Sessions that are open to the public will be held from 1-5 p.m. Jan. 27 and from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:15-3:15 p.m. Jan. 28.

Visitors will be directed by gate attendees to the meeting locations.

Meetings will take place on Jan. 27 at the Town Hall Conference Room and on Jan. 28 at the Birch Cottage Conference Room.

Information: cherokeega.com

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
