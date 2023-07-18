Cherokee Wings & More fails follow-up inspection

During a recent health inspection, Cherokee Wings & More in Canton discarded cooked wings and other foods.

Par-cooked wings in a fryer basket were at unsafe temperatures and were thrown away. Also, some of the fully-cooked wings were discarded because time documentation was missing.

The walk-in cooler had an elevated air temperature, a repeat violation, and food was also at unsafe temperatures. As a result, cheese, butter and potato salad were discarded.

Among other violations, employees were preparing foods while wearing watches and bracelets and without hair restraints. The walk-in freezer had excessive ice build-up. And the sanitizer bucket in the dining area had no chlorine.

Cherokee Wings & More, 1750 Marietta Highway, scored 62/U on the follow-up inspection. Its previous score was 72/C. The restaurant will be re-inspected.