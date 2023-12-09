Cantina 1942 coolers lead to failing health score

The coolers at Cantina 1942 were the cause of a failing routine health inspection for the restaurant in Jonesboro.
The inspector said that numerous items, including raw and cooked seafood, were at unsafe temperatures. Cooked shrimp, chicken, octopus, and uncooked mussels, fish and beef were discarded.
Also, several food containers were uncovered, putting the contents at risk of contamination.
Cold foods were stored improperly with raw seafood next to cooked beef, and raw and cooked chicken with ready-to-eat corn and salsa.
Additionally, food held for over 24 hours had no date marking.
The inspector said two walk-in coolers and the freezer were in disrepair.
Among other violations, no hot water was available at the hand sink, bar area or restrooms.
Cantina 1942, 6429 Tara Blvd., Jonesboro, scored 58/U, down from 95/A. It will be re-inspected.
