National YMCA volunteers fill give-away backpacks

More than 4,400 YMCA staff and volunteers from across America recently attended the Y’s General Assembly of YMCAs in Atlanta, with some filling greater than 3,400 backpacks with school supplies to give to children in need.

Over the course of the four-day conference in late July, almost 200 participants gathered to take part in the school backpack assembly project at the Georgia World Conference Center.

“We were thrilled to host the 2023 General Assembly of YMCAs and are grateful for the Y staff and volunteers who took part in our backpack stuffing community outreach program,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of the YMCA of Metro Atlanta.

“Our Y has happily served Atlanta for over 160 years, and this donation helps ensure that children in our community are set up for success this coming school year,” Koontz added.

YMCA of the USA President and CEO Suzanne McCormick said, “Our General Assembly was a celebration of the many ways that YMCAs address social needs and strengthen their communities. It comes as no surprise that Y staff and volunteers showed up in big numbers to support the Atlanta YMCA’s backpack project. It’s what they do every day in communities across the country – help those who need a hand.”

The General Assembly of YMCAs is the national gathering of senior leaders, local volunteers and key program staff who work within YMCAs across the U.S., serving as a forum for networking, inspiration, education and an opportunity to connect and unite as a movement.

Every four years, this conference is hosted in a different city as a chance to collectively celebrate the staff and volunteers who lend their passion towards the work being done across 2,600+ Y locations in more than 10,000 communities nationwide.

Find more details about the Y at ymca.org or the YMCA of Metro Atlanta at ymcaAtlanta.org.