Fulton County offers new Mental Health Mobile Unit

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
21 minutes ago

This summer the new Mental Health Mobile Unit is bringing mental health services on-the-go to neighborhoods in Fulton County.

The mobile unit will provide an opportunity to significantly expand Fulton’s community outreach efforts and educate the public about behavioral health services and COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a Fulton County statement.

Fulton County officials added that the mobile unit also will increase access to behavioral healthcare services for Fulton residents and help the county continue its mission of confronting the stereotypes surrounding mental illness.

To learn more and see the full schedule, visit FultonCountyGa.gov/BehavioralHealthMobileUnit or contact Program Evaluation Specialist Brian J. Williams at brian1.williams@fultoncountyga.gov.

