Atlanta Mission 5K is Feb. 18

In-person packet pickup will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 - even for virtual runners who can choose where they would like to run.

The site is outside drive-through style at the Atlanta Mission administrative offices, 2353 Bolton Road NW, Atlanta.

All entry fees are nonrefundable and nontransferable.

For the in-person race, online registration will close at 7 a.m. Feb. 17.

Virtual race registration will conclude online at midnight Feb. 15.

In-person registration for both the in-person and virtual race will be available on Feb. 16 or 17 at the Atlanta Mission or 7 a.m. Feb. 18 on race day at Pemberton Place Greenspace.

Atlanta Mission operates four shelter campuses in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Last year through this fundraiser, more than $375,000 was raised to provide 10,714 nghts of shelter and services with the help of more than 2,300 in-person and virtual participants.

Learn more at AtlantaMission.org/race/faq or facebook.com/AtlantaMission.