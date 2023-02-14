Atlanta Mission 5K is Feb. 18

The 20th annual Atlanta Mission 5K Race to End Homelessness will start at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Pemberton Place Greenspace near Centennial Olympic Park in downtown Atlanta.
“Run in the cold for those who sleep in the cold” is the theme of this qualifier for the AJC Peachtree Road Race but not as a qualifier for virtual participants.
Wheelchair participants and children in strollers are welcome.
Each registration fee covers one night of shelter and services for someone who otherwise would spend the night in the cold on the street.
Registration fees are $40 for a 5K runner/walker with timing or for a virtual runner.
In-person packet pickup will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 16 or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 - even for virtual runners who can choose where they would like to run.
The site is outside drive-through style at the Atlanta Mission administrative offices, 2353 Bolton Road NW, Atlanta.
All entry fees are nonrefundable and nontransferable.
For the in-person race, online registration will close at 7 a.m. Feb. 17.
Virtual race registration will conclude online at midnight Feb. 15.
In-person registration for both the in-person and virtual race will be available on Feb. 16 or 17 at the Atlanta Mission or 7 a.m. Feb. 18 on race day at Pemberton Place Greenspace.
Atlanta Mission operates four shelter campuses in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.
Last year through this fundraiser, more than $375,000 was raised to provide 10,714 nghts of shelter and services with the help of more than 2,300 in-person and virtual participants.
Learn more at AtlantaMission.org/race/faq or facebook.com/AtlantaMission.
About the Author
Credit: Chip Saye