Health officials announce first monkeypox case in woman in Georgia
Arrington offers giveaways to Fulton students

Free back-to-school events are being offered by Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. for District 5 students. (Courtesy of Fulton County)

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
43 minutes ago

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.’s “It Takes a Village” back-to-school events return to kick off the 2022-23 school year for District 5 students.

While these events are free, registration is needed.

Remaining events are:

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
