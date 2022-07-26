Arrington offers giveaways to Fulton students

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr.’s “It Takes a Village” back-to-school events return to kick off the 2022-23 school year for District 5 students.
While these events are free, registration is needed.
Remaining events are:
- East Point Library (drive-thru event), 2757 Main St., East Point from 5-6 p.m. July 28. Register at ITAV2022EP.eventbrite.com.
- Wolf Creek Library (in-person event), 3100 Enon Road, Atlanta from 5-7 p.m. July 29. Register at ITAV2022SW.eventbrite.com.
