Angels Among Us pet rescue benefit is March 18

For the Love of Paws Gala will benefit Angels Among Us Pet Rescue 6:30-10:30 p.m. March 18 at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta, 3300 Peachtree Road NE, Buckhead.
Black tie is optional at this event, with passed hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner with table wine service, an open bar, an auction and live music from Elton Live! The Elton John Experience.
Tickets are $200 each; and a table of 10 is $1,750.
Sponsors include bronze for two tickets at $2,500; silver for six tickets at $5,000; gold for eight tickets at $10,000; platinum for 14 tickets at $15,000 or diamond for 20 tickets at $20,000.
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Angels Among Us Pet Rescue is dedicated to saving dogs and cats from shelters and high-risk situations in Georgia.
Many of the animals come into the program overbred, ill, injured, neglected or abused.
Without a rescue like this one, many of these animals would be euthanized before they have a chance at life, according to an Angels Among Us statement.
Foster parents, volunteers and adopters are always needed.
Buy tickets at one.bidpal.net/lovepaws/welcome.
Find out more details at AngelsRescue.org or facebook.com/AngelsRescue.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com