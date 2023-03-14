X

Angels Among Us pet rescue benefit is March 18

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
For the Love of Paws Gala will benefit Angels Among Us Pet Rescue 6:30-10:30 p.m. March 18 at the Grand Hyatt Atlanta, 3300 Peachtree Road NE, Buckhead.

Black tie is optional at this event, with passed hors d’oeuvres, a seated dinner with table wine service, an open bar, an auction and live music from Elton Live! The Elton John Experience.

Tickets are $200 each; and a table of 10 is $1,750.

Sponsors include bronze for two tickets at $2,500; silver for six tickets at $5,000; gold for eight tickets at $10,000; platinum for 14 tickets at $15,000 or diamond for 20 tickets at $20,000.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Angels Among Us Pet Rescue is dedicated to saving dogs and cats from shelters and high-risk situations in Georgia.

Many of the animals come into the program overbred, ill, injured, neglected or abused.

Without a rescue like this one, many of these animals would be euthanized before they have a chance at life, according to an Angels Among Us statement.

Foster parents, volunteers and adopters are always needed.

Buy tickets at one.bidpal.net/lovepaws/welcome.

Find out more details at AngelsRescue.org or facebook.com/AngelsRescue.

Carolyn Cunningham
