Vince Dooley makes the trip to Indianapolis

Vince Dooley, the last football coach to lead Georgia to a national championship in 1980, made it to Indy.
That was an accomplishment not only because Dooley is now 89 years old, but also because a recent bout of COVID-19 kept him from accompanying the Bulldogs to Miami for the Orange Bowl, as he had planned.
Dooley was one of three UGA football coaches in attendance Monday. In addition to Kirby Smart, of course, former coach Mark Richt made the trip to Indianapolis with his sons David and Jon Richt.
Jim Donnan (1996-2000) was unable to come because of media obligations. Former coach and player Ray Goff (1989-95) was watching the game on TV from his chicken farm in Bishop. Goff recruited Smart to Georgia as a player.
