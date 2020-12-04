Want to lose weight? High-carb, vegan diet may be the key

A recent study has shown how you can lose weight with no exercise involved.
The findings showed that a vegan diet that involves consuming high-carb and low-fat foods can boost weight loss by increasing the calories you burn after eating.
Business Insider reported that researchers from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine and Yale School of Medicine analyzed 244 overweight adults who followed the diet for 16 weeks.
According to a press release, half of the participants adhered to a low-fat, plant-based diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and legumes in which their calories were unrestricted. No dietary changes were made among the other half of the participants, who were the control group. Unless their doctors directed them to do so, neither group adjusted their exercise regimens or medication.
After the 16-weeks, the plant-based group boosted their post-meal calorie burn by an average of 18.7% while there was no noticeable change in the control group’s post-meal burn. The plant-based group also lost an average of 14 pounds with the control group having an insignificant change in their weight.
“These findings are groundbreaking for the 160 million Americans struggling with overweight and obesity,” study author Dr. Hana Kahleova, Ph.D., director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee said in a statement. “Over the course of years and decades, burning more calories after every meal can make a significant difference in weight management.”
Also of note was that the study’s diet was 75% carbs, 15% protein, and 10% fat, Business Insider reported. Participants consumed plant-based foods that contain lots of complex carbs. These can increase the thermic effect, which requires the body to use more energy to digest them. They can also boost the number of calories you burn as the meal digests.
The thermic effect, in part, aided participants’ weight loss. Also of help was the naturally low-calorie, nutrient-dense unprocessed plant carbs.
“Plant-based foods are known to be more satiating and less energy-dense,” Kahleova said. “This clearly shows that a vegan diet can help people lose weight even without an intent to reduce calories.”