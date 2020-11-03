How to tell you might have agoraphobia

Leaving home alone

Crowds or waiting in line

Enclosed spaces, such as movie theaters, elevators or small stores

Open spaces, such as parking lots, bridges or malls

Using public transportation, such as a bus, plane or train

These situations cause anxiety because you fear you won’t be able to escape or find help if you start to feel panicked or have other disabling or embarrassing symptoms.

Explore Georgia has three of the most stressed cities in the nation

In addition:

Fear or anxiety almost always results from exposure to the situation

Your fear or anxiety is out of proportion to the actual danger of the situation

You avoid the situation, you need a companion to go with you, or you endure the situation but are extremely distressed

You experience significant distress or problems with social situations, work or other areas in your life because of the fear, anxiety or avoidance

Your phobia and avoidance usually lasts six months or longer

Panic disorder and agoraphobia

Some people have a panic disorder in addition to agoraphobia. Panic disorder is a type of anxiety disorder in which you experience sudden attacks of extreme fear that reach a peak within a few minutes and trigger intense physical symptoms (panic attacks). You might think that you’re totally losing control, having a heart attack or even dying.

Fear of another panic attack can lead to avoiding similar circumstances or the place where it occurred in an attempt to prevent future panic attacks.

Explore Experts provide tips for managing anxiety amid coronavirus outbreak

Signs and symptoms of a panic attack can include:

Rapid heart rate

Trouble breathing or a feeling of choking

Chest pain or pressure

Lightheadedness or dizziness

Feeling shaky, numb or tingling

Excessive sweating

Sudden flushing or chills

Upset stomach or diarrhea

Feeling a loss of control

Fear of dying

When to see a doctor

Agoraphobia can severely limit your ability to socialize, work, attend important events and even manage the details of daily life, such as running errands.

Don’t let agoraphobia make your world smaller. Call your doctor if you have signs or symptoms listed above.